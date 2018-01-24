Eurovision Song Contest 2018: modalità e tempistica di selezione del partecipante sammarinese

San Marino / Londra. Dopo l'annuncio dei nomi degli 11 candidati selezionati lo scorso Dicembre, San Marino RTV e 1 in 360 annunciano ora nel dettaglio le modalità e le tempistiche della fase finale della selezione nazionale che porterà alla scelta del rappresentante sammarinese all'Eurovision Song Contest 2018.



Il rappresentante ufficiale sarà scelto grazie a 3 show televisivi che saranno messi in onda da San Marino RTV sui suoi canali (digitale terrestre, satellite, sito internet e diretta Facebook) e da 1 in 360 tramite il suo canale Youtube www.youtube.com/1in360.



Questo è il calendario degli show televisivi:

Venerdì 9 Febbraio alle 20,00 – primo show

Venerdì 16 Febbraio alle 20.00 – secondo show

Sabato 3 Marzo alle 21,00 – Finale



Il primo e il secondo show saranno pre-registrati mentre la finale sarà trasmessa live da Bratislava. I fan che vorranno sedere tra il pubblico della finale del 3 Marzo e vedere da vicino i candidati e i giudici e partecipare all'after-party saranno i benvenuti e potranno trovare ulteriori informazioni sulla vendita dei biglietti, sul viaggio e sulla prenotazione dell'alloggio sul sito www.1in360.com/finals.



Tutti gli 11 candidati si esibiranno in tutti e tre gli show.

In preparazione agli show, i candidati hanno partecipato ad un campus di scrittura nel quale ciascuno di loro ha sviluppato due brani insieme ad un team di autori e compositori. I candidati hanno potuto personalmente contribuire ai brani con musica o testi di loro produzione. Questo è stato fatto sia sui loro brani che su quelli di altri candidati e sono stati incoraggiati a fare squadra e a collaborare tra di loro.

Nei primi due show i candidati si esibiranno in versioni acustiche delle canzoni e saranno sottoposti al commento dei giudici. Alla fine del secondo show, i giudici sceglieranno con quale delle due canzoni ogni candidato potrà presentarsi in finale. Della canzone scelta il candidato canterà una versione interamente post-prodotta.

Le performances live dei primi due show verrano pubblicate come album e saranno disponibili come download dal 19 Febbraio 2018.

Le canzoni interamente post-prodotte saranno disponibili non più tardi del 23 Febbraio 2018 in modo che i fan abbiano la possibilità di ascoltare I brani prima del live show.

Il vincitore sarà scelto da una combinazione di voto della giuria e voto online. Il voto online rimarrà aperto dal 23 Febbraio 2018 fino alla fine della finale.

Sia il voto della giuria che il voto online seguiranno il modello di voto eurovisivo e verranno perciò assegnati ai candidati i punteggi di 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, e uno punti.

Per evitare il ripetersi delle presunte irregolarità legate al voto dei fan e per garantire la massima trasparenza e correttezza nelle operazioni di voto, verranno messe in atto due misure di sicurezza:

il voto online sarà effettuato tramite Paypal, e cioè sarà permesso un solo voto per ogni singolo account Paypal e al costo di EURO 1 e il voto online peserà nel seguente modo: se saranno raccolti meno di 50.000 voti, il voto del pubblico conterà per il 10% del voto totale. Se verranno raccolti più di 50.000 voti ma meno di 100.000 voti, il voto del pubblico conterà per il 20% del voto totale. Se verranno raccolti più di 100.000 voti ma meno di 200.000 il voto del pubblico conterà per il 30% del voto totale. Se verranno raccolti più di 200.000 voti ma meno di 250.000 voti, il voto del pubblico conterà per il 40% del totale. Se verranno raccolti più di 200.000 voti ma meno di 250.000 voti, il voto del pubblico conterà per il 50% del voto totale.

Per i fan che volessero venire coinvolti in questa fase della selezione, 1 in 360 ha previsto una partnership con l'innovativa piattaforma di crowdfunding di Global Rockstar. Questo permetterà ai fan di partecipare al successo della loro canzone preferita investendo su di essa. L'investimento da' diritto a una parte delle royalty generate dallo stream e dal download del pezzo per tutta la durata dei diritti d'autore (70 anni). San Marino RTV e 1 in 360 precisano che ogni investimento è puramente volontario, che non verrà considerato nel conteggio dei voti finali e che non sarà in alcun modo di supporto alla canzone o al candidato durante la finale.





1 in 360

Procedure and Timetable for

Selecting San Marino’s ESC 2018 Participant



San Marino / London. Following the revelation of the 11 short-listed candidates in December 2017, San Marino RTV and 1 in 360 are now ready to announce the detailed procedure and timetable for the final round of the national selection of San Marino’s official representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

The representative will be selected over the course of three shows, which will be broadcast by San Marino RTV via terrestrial broadcast and satellite uplink and by 1 in 360 on its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/1in360. Syndication opportunities are available.

The show times will be as follows:

February 9, 2018, 8:00 p.m.

First show

February 16, 2018, 8:00 p.m.

Second show

March 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Finals

The first and second shows will be pre-recorded, whereas the finals will be broadcast live from Bratislava. Fans who want to meet the candidates and judges up close at the finals and the after-show party are welcome to attend in person. Further information on ticket sales as well as travel and hotel booking information is available on www.1in360.com/finals.

All 11 candidates will perform in all three shows.

In preparation for the shows, candidates attended a songwriting camp, at which each of them developed two songs with the help of a team of experienced songwriters and producers. Candidates were allowed to contribute ideas to both their own songs and the songs of other candidates and were be encouraged to form teams. The interaction between the candidates will be covered in background footage shown on the 1 in 360 website.

In the first two shows, the candidates will perform acoustic versions of their songs, and the judges will provide feedback. At the end of the second show, the judges will pick one song for each candidate, of which the candidates will perform a fully produced version in the finals.

The live performances from the first two shows will be released as an album and as digital downloads on February 19, 2018.

The fully produced versions of the songs will be made available no later than February 23, 2018, giving fans a chance to listen to them ahead of the live performances.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of jury and online voting. The online vote will open on February 23, 2018 and extend through the end of the finals.

Both the jury vote and the online vote will follow the Eurovision format, whereby the candidates will be awarded 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 points in descending order of preference.

To avoid a repeat of the vote fraud allegations surrounding the fan vote and ensure maximum fairness and as representative a result as possible, two measures will be put in place:

The online vote will be conducted via Paypal, whereby each Paypal account will be limited to one vote at EUR 1 and

The jury and online vote will be weighted as follows: If not more than 50,000 votes are cast, the public vote will account for 10% of the overall vote tally. If more than 50,000 but not more than 100,000 votes are cast, the public vote will account for 20% of the overall vote tally. If more than 100,000 but not more than 200,000 votes are cast, the public vote will account for 30% of the overall vote tally. If more than 200,000 votes but not more than 250,000 votes are cost, the public vote will account for 40% of the overall vote tally. And if more than 250,000 votes are cast, the public vote will account for 50% of the overall vote tally.

As a fan engagement measure, 1 in 360 has partnered with Global Rockstar’s innovative crowdfunding platform to allow fans to participate in the success of a song by investing in it. An investment in a song entitles a fan to share in the royalties generated from every stream and download of the track for the term of copyright (70 years). San Marino RTV and 1 in 360 would like to emphasize that any investments made in the songs are entirely optional, will not be considered in the online vote tally and will have no bearing whatsoever on the chances of a candidate or song in the finals.

