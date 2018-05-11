Eurovision 2018, parla il capo delegazione Alessandro Capicchioni

"In questi dieci anni che mi rendono di fatto uno dei capidelegazione da più tempo all'Eurovision, non avevo mai visto quello che é successo ieri. I due commentatori dai microfoni di Rai 4 in diretta hanno espresso e riportato frasi offensive e diffuso notizie false, quali quella che l'artista italiano Gabbani avrebbe perso per colpa del voto di San Marino. Questa è una tipica fake news che dei professionisti o presunti tali dovrebbero non solo guardarsi bene dal diffondere ma soprattutto - se nel servizio pubblico - avrebbero il dovere di smentire.



Come a tutti noto, anche se San Marino avesse dato tutti i suoi voti a Gabbani lo scorso anno, Gabbani sarebbe rimasto sesto, indipendentemente dal fatto che le giurie a San Marino sono sovrane e rispondono solo alla loro coscienza. Il danno fatto in diretta ormai è fatto. Probabilmente il voto degli italiani avrebbe aiutato oppure non sarebbe stato determinante.



Pazienza. Resta in ogni caso scandaloso e intollerabile il comportamento tenuto dai conduttori - in senso lato - di Rai4 nel corso della diretta. Sarebbe interessante vedere se la stessa cosa - è stato persino usato il termine "infami" nei confronti di un Paese straniero e amico - fosse stata fatta da un altro Paese nei confronti di un suo vicino. Possiamo chiedere alla Russia o alla Germania, per fare un esempio a caso, come avrebbero reagito. A mio avviso ci sono tutti gli estremi per un coinvolgimento dell'Ebu in questa vicenda, come ho già segnalato al nostro Dg che è qui a Lisbona."





"For the past 10 years, as Head of Delegation for San Marino, which makes me one of the longest serving among my Eurovision colleagues, I have never seen anything similar to what happened yesterday during the broadcast of semi final 2 at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. The two RAI 4 commentators made offensive statements and spread fake news; such as claiming that Francesco Gabbani failed to win Eurovision 2017 because of the San Marino vote. This is a completely fake news story and professionals, or presumed professionals, should carefully avoid such dishonesty, especially considering that they are speaking on behalf of one of Europe's oldest and most respected Public Broadcasters. They even used the word "infamous" to describe a definitely friendly country.



As anyone who reviews the scoring can clearly see, even if the San Marino jury had awarded Italy 12 points last year, Italy would only have placed 6th, independently of the fact that juries are sovereign in all nations, not just San Marino and that they answer only to their own conscience. San Marino has never commented that Italy has never once awarded San Marino anything more than 6 points.



The damage during the live show has now been done, regardless of whether it helped or hindered San Marino.



Disappointingly, the behavior of the two commentators during the live broadcast on RAI 4 is not only scandalous, but intolerable. It would be interesting to know if the same thing - even the word "infamous" has been used towards an independent and friendly country - would have been used from another country to one of their neighbours, indeed, their closest neighbour. At San Marino RTV, we could possibly ask Russia, or Germany, just for examples, how they'd have reacted.



As Head of Delegation, I will meet with the Director General of San Marino RTV today - he's here in Lisbon - to solicit an evaluation from the EBU regarding what has happened."