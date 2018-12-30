ESC2019, San Marino ha scelto artista e canzone

Dopo la conferma della presenza di San Marino alla 63° edizione dell'Eurovision Song Contest, Tel Aviv 2019, San Marino RTV annuncia ora di aver già scelto l'artista e la canzone che la rappresenterà in Israele a maggio prossimo. "Tra poche settimane è prevista una conferenza stampa dove saranno date le altre informazioni sulla partecipazione di Rtv mentre al momento - fa sapere il capo delegazione Alessandro Capicchioni - siamo alla post produzione del pezzo e all'elaborazione dell'idea video". Il direttore generale di RTV Carlo Romeo aggiunge: "Abbiamo lavorato veramente molto quest'anno su progetti diversi perché quella di Tel Aviv per noi è una scadenza complessa sotto molti aspetti. Abbiamo scelto alla fine il progetto migliore, pienamente condiviso con un artista internazionale. Incrociamo le dita ma credo che faremo un buon lavoro. In bocca al lupo a tutti gli amici che sono impegnati a Tel Aviv per la riuscita di un evento così importante per le TV di tutto il mondo, un evento che si fonda e deve fondarsi concretamente sul rapporto fra musica e dialogo, fra spettacolo e amicizia".





San Marino RTV has recently confirmed San Marino will take part in the next Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Israel and now we are very happy to announce that the artist and the song for Tel Aviv has been chosen. 'We are soon to host an official press conference in San Marino in a few weeks time, when we will give further details about RTV’s participation' - stated the HoD Alessandro Capicchioni. The Director General of San Marino RTV Mr. Carlo Romeo adds: 'At the moment we are working on the post production of the song and the videoclip. This year we have worked hard on several proposals, as the Israeli edition is important to us for many reasons. Eventually we chose the best project, fully supported and approved with a wonderful International artist. Fingers crossed, but I think we will have a very good entry. Good luck to all our friends and colleagues involved in the organization of such an important TV event, a world-wide event based on a joyous combination of music and dialogue, spectacle and friendship'.