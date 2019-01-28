ESC 2019: Serhat tiene una conferenza stampa sulla partecipazione eurovisiva da istanbul

Parte il viaggio eurovisivo di Serhat!

Dopo l'annuncio di lunedì scorso della San Marino RTV, Serhat ha tenuto oggi una conferenza stampa per i media turchi. La conferenza si è tenuta nel cuore di Istanbul presso l'Hotel Marmara, dal quale ha annunciato la sua partecipazione all'Eurovision per San Marino.



È la decima partecipazione di San Marino all'Eurovision Song Contest e Serhat ha accettato la proposta di San Marino RTV di rappresentare la Repubblica a Tel Aviv 2019 con orgoglio.



Serhat ha dichiarato che è un grande onore per lui rappresentare San Marino. Stoccolma 2016 rappresenta ancora uno dei suoi più bei ricordi di sempre e proprio per la fiducia e la forte amicizia nata col team sammarinese che è tornato per celebrare assieme il decimo anniversario di San Marino al concorso.



Serhat è stato accolto molto caldamente a San Marino mentre qui a Istanbul ha ricevuto l'abbraccio della sua gente. Quest'anno, rivela, la sua canzone sarà piena di energia, “una canzone che è un abbraccio aperto al mondo, alla gente ed oltre ogni confine”.

In realtà il viaggio di Serhat non comincia oggi perché la produzione del videoclip è già iniziata qualche giorno fa.



Il direttore generale di San Marino RTV Carlo Romeo, presente alla conferenza stampa, ha sottolineato quanto l'Eurovision sia importante per San Marino.



“Nonostante San Marino sia un piccolo paese, partecipiamo all'Eurovision con grande cuore”. La Repubblica di San Marino ha un territorio minuscolo ma ci mette tutto l'impegno ed è ancora presente tra i paesi partecipanti all'Eurovision, diversamente dagli altri microstati europei. “È la nostra decima partecipazione, una cifra tonda, abbiamo valutato molto attentamente i pezzi eurovisivi e abbiamo capito che ci mettiamo tutto l'impegno e che meritiamo un trattamento adeguato. E così, quest'anno è l'inizio di una nuova decade e all'Eurovision ci andiamo con un cantante di grande talento, in cui crediamo, e con una buona canzone. Come ho detto, Serhat è molto legato a San Marino e il suo essere realmente cittadino del mondo fra Istanbul, Berlino, Londra, Parigi cui si aggiunge anche il Titano è un valore aggiunto per una piccola realtà come la nostra. La location di Tel Aviv, un Paese amico da sempre, sottolinea l'importanza delle radiotelevisioni nazionali per il dialogo e la cultura della pace e della amicizia”.



Il dg Romeo poi aggiunge: “Un altro elemento molto importante è stato l'impegno di Serhat per una televisione che favorisca il dialogo fra comunità spesso con forti tensioni fra loro. Lui è riuscito a farlo e a farlo molto bene in una realtà delicata come quella fra comunità greca e comunità turca, sottolineando il fatto che i media statali hanno un ruolo determinante in questo.

Questo ESC 2019 per noi è nel segno dell'amicizia e la scelta di Seraht con il brano che a breve conoscerete è una testimonianza. Amico, arkadas, friend, ami, freund... insomma, in tutte le lingue che con mia sommessa invidia Serhat conosce e utilizza”.







ENGLISH VERSION



SERHAT HOLDS A PRESS CONFERENCE FOR HIS EUROVISION ENTRY IN HIS HOMELAND



Serhat takes off to his Eurovision journey!





After the announcement of San Marino RTV on Monday 21st, Serhat held today, January the 28th, a press conference for the local media, in the heart of Istanbul, at The Marmara Hotel, where he announced his participation in Eurovision 2019, with San Marino.



It is the 10th anniversary of the participation of San Marino to the Eurovision song contest and Serhat proudly accepted the proposal of SMRTV, to represent the country, this year in Tel Aviv.



Serhat stated that it is a great honour for him to represent San Marino, as the experience he lived back in 2016 was of his best memories, and because of his trust and the strong friendship that was born with the sanmarinese ESC team, he is back to celebrate together, the 10th year

of San Marino’s participation to the contest.



Serhat had a very warm welcome in San Marino, while he is fully embraced by the Turkish people. This year, he reveals that his song is full of positive energy, “a song that is ‘an open hug’ to the world, to people, beyond borders”.Having started the shootings for the video clip of his song, the journey to Eurovision for Serhat, has already begun!



The Director General of SMRTV, Mr. Carlo Romeo,during his honorable presence at the press conference, underlined that Eurovision is important for San Marino.



“Even though San Marino is a small country, we participate to Eurovision with a very big heart”. The Republic of San Marino, despites its small territory, is standing strong and we are still among the Eurovision competitors. It is our 10th participating year, a round number, so we have evaluated thoroughly our Eurovision entries, and we realised that we try hard thus deserve an equal treatment. So this year, we ‘press the button of new decade’ and we participate with a very talented singer, who we really believe in, and with a good song. As I said, Serhat has a particular emotional tie with San Marino. He is also a citizen of the world, and binding Istanbul, London and Paris to San Marino, is an additional value for a small reality as ours”. Tel Aviv as a location, in a country which has always been friend to, points out the importance of the public broadcasters in the intercultural Dialogue for the culture of Peace”.





Mr. Romeo added: Another considerable element was Serhat's commitment for a kind of television able to promote the dialogue among communities with strong tensions inside. He was able to do it and to do it very good in a delicate reality like the Greek and Turkish ones, underlining once again the crucial role of the broadcasters in this particular issue. Eurovision 2019 is a choice for friendship and Serhat's choice proves it. Friend, arkadas, amico, ami, freund, …..., in all languages that Serhat, with my humble envy, knows and uses”.