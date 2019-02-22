Eurovision, il 7 marzo la presentazione della canzone di Serhat

Questi giorni sono pieni di musica per Serhat. In viaggio tra San Marino, Francia e Turchia ha iniziato le riprese del videoclip seguendo un concept molto fresco e moderno che ci porta diritti nel beat della canzone. Molte ore di lavoro, con la collaborazione di artisti che condividono la stessa passione per la musica, Serhat prepara il pezzo sammarinese per l'Eurovision 2019. La canzone verrà resa nota il 7 Marzo prossimo ed insieme al pezzo anche il video. Rimanete sintonizzati, altre news in arrivo presto!





These days for Serhat are full of music. Travelling between San Marino, France and Turkey, he has started his video clip shootings under a very fresh and modern concept, which bring us, right into the 'heart beat' of the song. Many hours of work, with partners beyond geographical borders, who share their passion for music, Serhat prepares his new 2019 sanmarinese entry. The song will be released on the 7th of March, together with the video clip. Stay tuned! More info...loading!



