Eurovision 2019 - il team artistico: Thierry Vergnes

Chi c'era dietro le quinte del videoclip ufficiale di San Marino 2019? Un team internazionale dalle tante nazionalità e dalle tante lingue. Per questo abbiamo chiesto ad ognuno di loro di parlarci nella loro lingua madre. Vi mostreremo chi e come hanno girato il video della canzone che rappresenterà San Marino all'Eurovision 2019. La pubblicazione delle interviste è prevista fino alla fine di Marzo. Iniziamo con l'intervista al regista Thierry Vergness.





ENGLISH VERSION

Who was behind the scenes of the official videoclip of San Marino 2019? An international team of many nationalities and many languages. For this reason we asked to each one of them to speak to us in their native language. We will show you who and how they shoot the video of the song that will represent San Marino at Eurovision 2019. The publishing of the interviews is scheduled until the end of March. We start with the director Thierry Vergness.