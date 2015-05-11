Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Spirit of the night





















Music: Ralph Siegel

Lyrics: Steven Barnacle & Jutta Staudenmayer





Him: Hey, are you the one I dream about

Her: Baby I am

Him: I really feel the night

Can take away my doubt

Her: I’ll try and do what I can

Him: Every time I see you smile –

There is sadness in your eyes

Her: well I’ve been hurt before

Him: I know it’s nothing new - and time will make you realize

Her: We always wish for more

Both: we find we’re searching high and low and always looking for the right time



Both: Together

We

Can

Make it through the night





Chorus

Both: It’s the spirit of the night

Spirit of the night

Burning like St. Elmo’s fire

Spirit of the night

Takes our feelings so much higher

Her: It’s the spirit of the night

we can live our fantasy

Both: Spirit of the night

Burning in our ecstasy



Verse 2

Him: Hey, are you the one to take my pain

Her: just take my hand

Him: I’ve been so hurt before –

It’s hard to trust again

Choir: Trust again

Her: you know I understand

Him: You’ve got me feeling right - and I can see the future is bright

Her: I’ll take your blues away

Both: So no more searching high and low and always looking for the right time

Choir: right time



Both: Together

We Choir: we

Can Choir: can

Make it trough the night



Chorus:

Both: It’s the spirit of the night

Spirit of the night

Burning like St. Elmo’s fire

Spirit of the night

Takes our feelings so much higher

Him: feed our deep desire



KEYCHANGE

Her + Choir: It’s the spirit of the night

Him: it’s a feeling – got me reeling

Him: we can live our fantasy

Her: it’s the spirit of the night

Him: It’s a feeling, just a feeling

Burning in our ecstasy



Bridge:

Her: Time to celebrate our love –

We’re caught in it’s ray of light

Him: calling to the world out loud just let our spirits fly

Choir: spirits fly

Both: we can write another page a golden age within our lifetime



KEYCHANGE

Both: It’s the spirit of the night

Choir: Spirit of the night

She: It’s the spirit of the night

Echo: night night night

Him: The spirit - of the night

Both: takes our feelings so much higher

and higher



KEYCHANGE

It’s the Spirit of the night

Spirit of the night

Burning in our ecstasy

Choir: Spirit of the night

Spirit of the night

We can live our fantasy

