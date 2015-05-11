Eurovision Song Contest 2017
Eurovision Song Contest 2017: la notte ha un'anima
San Marino RTV ha scelto e partecipa al suo ottavo Eurovision Song Contest con un costellazione veramente speciale, quasi un trio. Un trio formato da un vecchio amico e due artisti e cantanti d'eccezione.
Il primo artista il pubblico eurovisivo lo conosce bene. È stata definita la 'sammarinese più famosa al mondo' mentre il secondo è un cantante, musicista e attore di musical. Il terzo di questo trio è un produttore e compositore che è anche parte della storia dell'Eurovision.
Signore e signori, per l'Eurovision Song Contest 2017 che si terrà a Kiev dal 9 al 13 Maggio, San Marino Rtv è orgogliosa di presentare:
Gli artisti: Valentina Monetta & Jimmie Wilson
La canzone: 'Spirit of the Night'
Composta e prodotta da Ralph Siegel
Testo di Steven Barnacle e Jutta Staudenmayer.
Finalmente l'abbiamo detto e la storia è molto semplice:
'Passione, Musica e Divertimento'. La stessa passione e lo stesso divertimento che si vive in una disco, dove il video è stato girato. Che è stato prodotto dalla Jupiter Records e dalla olandese EM Film Works e diretto da Ernest Meholli. La location scelta è la mitica discoteca 'P1' di Monaco di Baviera.
Per Valentina è la quarta volta all'ESC, un piccolo record per una artista che è per noi il simbolo della Radiotelevisione del Titano. Jimmie ha già una sua storia nel mondo della musica, protagonista del musical 'Sisterella' di Michael Jackson e nei panni di Barack Obama nel Musical 'Hope'.
E' stato subito un feeling straordinario fra i due, come avessero cantato da sempre insieme. E poi Ralph, grande amico di San Marino, che con la sua passione e la sua musica dimostra ancora una volta che i grandi musicisti non hanno età.
Cos'altro dire? Sarà uno show che vivrà della voce e della forza scenica dei due interpreti e della volontà cantare e fare musica insieme.
Spirit of the night
Music: Ralph Siegel
Lyrics: Steven Barnacle & Jutta Staudenmayer
Him: Hey, are you the one I dream about
Her: Baby I am
Him: I really feel the night
Can take away my doubt
Her: I’ll try and do what I can
Him: Every time I see you smile –
There is sadness in your eyes
Her: well I’ve been hurt before
Him: I know it’s nothing new - and time will make you realize
Her: We always wish for more
Both: we find we’re searching high and low and always looking for the right time
Both: Together
We
Can
Make it through the night
Chorus
Both: It’s the spirit of the night
Spirit of the night
Burning like St. Elmo’s fire
Spirit of the night
Takes our feelings so much higher
Her: It’s the spirit of the night
we can live our fantasy
Both: Spirit of the night
Burning in our ecstasy
Verse 2
Him: Hey, are you the one to take my pain
Her: just take my hand
Him: I’ve been so hurt before –
It’s hard to trust again
Choir: Trust again
Her: you know I understand
Him: You’ve got me feeling right - and I can see the future is bright
Her: I’ll take your blues away
Both: So no more searching high and low and always looking for the right time
Choir: right time
Both: Together
We Choir: we
Can Choir: can
Make it trough the night
Chorus:
Both: It’s the spirit of the night
Spirit of the night
Burning like St. Elmo’s fire
Spirit of the night
Takes our feelings so much higher
Him: feed our deep desire
KEYCHANGE
Her + Choir: It’s the spirit of the night
Him: it’s a feeling – got me reeling
Him: we can live our fantasy
Her: it’s the spirit of the night
Him: It’s a feeling, just a feeling
Burning in our ecstasy
Bridge:
Her: Time to celebrate our love –
We’re caught in it’s ray of light
Him: calling to the world out loud just let our spirits fly
Choir: spirits fly
Both: we can write another page a golden age within our lifetime
KEYCHANGE
Both: It’s the spirit of the night
Choir: Spirit of the night
She: It’s the spirit of the night
Echo: night night night
Him: The spirit - of the night
Both: takes our feelings so much higher
and higher
KEYCHANGE
It’s the Spirit of the night
Spirit of the night
Burning in our ecstasy
Choir: Spirit of the night
Spirit of the night
We can live our fantasy