Jess & Jen: parte la campagna antibullismo

Meet Jess & Jen – San Marino’s Representatives for Eurovision 2018



San Marino / London. On March 3, 2018, Jessika’s song #whoweare won 1in360,

a talent show aimed at finding the “internet candidate” and San Marino’s official

representative for Eurovision 2018.



Jessika is a well-known Maltese singer and actress, born on February 27, 1989 in

Mosta, Malta. She is supported by 21-year old German Jenifer Brening, who has a

featuring role on the song. Jenifer is a singer-songwriter, born on December 15,

1996 in Berlin, Germany. A vocal powerhouse in her own right, she surprised

audiences when – in true girl power form – she stepped in as a rapper at the last

minute to replace Irol, a San Marinese hip-hop artist who had previously featured on the song. Shortly before the finals, Irol had informed Jessika that he would drop out of the song due to creative differences.



#whoweare is an anti-bullying anthem informed by Jessika's personal experiences.

Co-written by Jenifer, it describes the struggles of anyone who at some point in their life was subjected to harrassing and demeaning treatment, whether in school, at their workplace or on social media.



While not targeted at sexual harrassment specifically, the song gains special

significance in 2018, at a time when the facade of entrenched, and frequently male

dominated, power structures around the world undergoes a thorough reexamination. But rather than assign blame, the song offers a positive unifying message.



The #whoweare Run for Charity on Lisbon



Jess and Jen have decided to put their money (or, rather, their hearts and lungs)

where their mouth is. For the next ten weeks, they will participate in running events across Europe in a bid to raise money for anti-bullying causes.



Fans will be able to donate to each #whoweare run and meet the artists at the

events.



The quest will culminate in a #whoweare run on Lisbon organized by 1in360, which

will be held between May 1 and May 12 (details to be confirmed).





At the finish line, the artists will present a cheque for the money they raised and

deliver it to the Diana Award (https://diana-award.org.uk/), a charity supported by the Royal Charities Forum of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry

dedicated to the Princess of Wales’ belief that young people have the power to

change the world.



In her capacity as a teacher, Jessika has been involved in various anti-bullying

initiatives, including, most recently, eConfidence, an EU funded research project on

serious games (that is, video games specifically developed for the educational

sector) and young people’s behaviour related to bullying and the safe use of the

internet. For more information, see http://www.econfidence.eu.



Join the cause and help Jess und Jen spread the love by taking part in one or more

of the #whoweare runs.



More details will be made available on www.1in360.com in the coming days.



Stay tuned.



Further information:



Jessika

https://www.facebook.com/jessikaofficialpage



Jenifer Brening

https://www.facebook.com/JeniferBreningMusic

